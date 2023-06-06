Jun 06, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Patrick D. Hallinan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



We have a few slides to share more than anything just to provide a useful backdrop and then we'll turn it over to Chris for some Q&A, Chris is in the audience. So we'll go through about 4 slides here. By the way, I'm Pat Hallinan, new CFO, Stanley Black & Decker, about week 8 or 9 or thereabouts.



Obviously, this presentation includes some forward-looking statements and estimates as they all do. But it's helpful to start with an update of the portfolio. A lot of changes over the last 1.5 years and in particular, taking place in the middle of last year and through to the present around portfolio simplification and business simplification and a set of streamlined priorities and focus.



Last year, we sold off security business, oil and gas businesses. The portfolio is focused on 2 asset platforms, Tools & Outdoor, which is just shy of about $14.5 billion in revenue or 85% of the total revenue. And Industrial business, that is about $2.5 billion in revenue, about 15% of the business. The Tools & Outd