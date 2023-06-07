Jun 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Nicole Sheree DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead Analyst



Okay. I think we're live. So for those of you that don't know me, I'm Nicole DeBlase. I'm Deutsche Bank's multi-industry electrical equipment and machinery analyst. Next up on today's presentation schedule is Stanley Black & Decker, and I'm pleased to introduce Pat Hallinan, EVP and CFO.



Pat just joined Stanley in January 2023, prior to which, he was CFO of Fortune Brands. And also on the stage with me, we have Dennis Lange, who works in Investor Relations or heads up Investor Relations, I should say. I think Pat wants to kick things off with a few slides, and then we'll get into the fireside chat. Just FYI guys towards the end, I will open it up for questions. So please don't be shy. Go ahead, Pat.



Patrick D. Hallinan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Nicole, and welcome, thank you for the interest. Just going to go through about 3 or 4 slides, update you on Stanley Black & Decker's journey. We've been through a big tran