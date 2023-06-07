Jun 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Nicole Sheree DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead Analyst
Okay. I think we're live. So for those of you that don't know me, I'm Nicole DeBlase. I'm Deutsche Bank's multi-industry electrical equipment and machinery analyst. Next up on today's presentation schedule is Stanley Black & Decker, and I'm pleased to introduce Pat Hallinan, EVP and CFO.
Pat just joined Stanley in January 2023, prior to which, he was CFO of Fortune Brands. And also on the stage with me, we have Dennis Lange, who works in Investor Relations or heads up Investor Relations, I should say. I think Pat wants to kick things off with a few slides, and then we'll get into the fireside chat. Just FYI guys towards the end, I will open it up for questions. So please don't be shy. Go ahead, Pat.
Patrick D. Hallinan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Nicole, and welcome, thank you for the interest. Just going to go through about 3 or 4 slides, update you on Stanley Black & Decker's journey. We've been through a big tran
Stanley Black & Decker Inc at Deutsche Bank Industrials & Materials Summit Conference Transcript
Jun 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...