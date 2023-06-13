Jun 13, 2023 / 06:25PM GMT
Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
All right. Good afternoon. Thanks for joining us. We will keep the discussions going with Stanley Black & Decker. Thrilled to have Pat Hallinan recently joined Stanley as the CFO; and Dennis Lange, who runs the Investor Relations group. I'm Joe O'Dea. I lead the multi-industry effort at Wells Fargo. So thank you so much for being with us. The way we'll run this, I'll turn it over to Pat. He's got some opening remarks and slides, and then we'll dive into the Q&A and throughout sort of I'll give you opportunities to ask questions, if you have any. So with that, I'll turn it over to you, Pat.
Patrick D. Hallinan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Joe, and greetings, everyone. As Joe mentioned, Patrick Hallinan joined Stanley about 10 weeks ago from another durables company, Fortune Brands. And I have a few slides. We'll go through about 3 or 4 slides that really serve as an update on the Stanley portfolio and the tran
Stanley Black & Decker Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Transcript
