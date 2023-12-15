Dec 15, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Helena Hedblom - Epiroc AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon and good morning, depending on where you are in the world. And thank you for taking the time. My name is Helena Hedblom, I am the President and CEO of Epiroc and a happy employee in the group since many years. And by my side, I have my colleagues, Goran Popovski, President for Tools and Attachments business; and Hakan Folin, our CFO.



So today, we have exciting news to share. We have announced the strategic acquisition of STANLEY Infrastructure. So I will start with a brief summary of the deal. So what are we acquiring? STANLEY Infrastructure is a global manufacturer of excavator attachments and handheld hydraulic and battery-operated tools used in infrastructure, construction, scrap recycling, demolition and railroad applications.



So why are we then making this acquisition? We want to strengthen and diversify Epiroc's long-term presence in the Attachments business within Infrastructure and construction, especially in the United States. And STANLEY Infr