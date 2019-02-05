Q1 2019 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Skyworks Solutions First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded.
At this time, I will turn the call over to Mitch Haws, Investor Relations for Skyworks. Mr. Haws, please go ahead.
Mitchell J. Haws - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Laurie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Skyworks' first fiscal quarter 2019 conference call. With me today are Liam Griffin, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kris Sennesael, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include statements relating to future results and expectations that are or may be considered forward-looking. Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for more information on certain risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements made today.
Additionally, the results and guidance that we will discuss include
