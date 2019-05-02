Q2 2019 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Skyworks Solutions Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded.



At this time, I will turn the call over to Mitch Haws, Investor Relations for Skyworks. Mr. Haws, please go ahead.



Mitchell J. Haws - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Kerry.



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Skyworks' Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Conference Call. With me on the call today are Liam Griffin, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kris Sennesael, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include statements relating to future results and expectations that are or may be considered forward-looking statements. Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for information on certain risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements made today.



Additionally, the results and guidance