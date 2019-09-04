Sep 04, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Atif Malik - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP and Semiconductor Capital Equipment & Specialty Semiconductor Analyst
Citi Global Tech Conference. My name is Atif Malik. I cover equipment and semiconductor stock at Citi. It's my pleasure to welcome Liam Griffin, President and CEO of Skyworks. Liam is going to do a brief presentation for us, and then we'll do a Q&A. Liam?
Liam K. Griffin - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Atif, and thank you for the Citi team for hosting this week. So what I'll do today is just provide a brief update of Skyworks business. We'll talk a lot about what's happening in the mobile market, the IoT market, some of the new opportunities that we see in automotive and in infrastructure and really focusing on the thesis of 5G and what we see the opportunity is for Skyworks. We'll talk a little bit about the investments that we've made and the position that we have going forward.
So if you think about our company, one of the things that we want you to understand is that we really are a ric
Skyworks Solutions Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript
Sep 04, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...