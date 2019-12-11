Dec 11, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Blayne Peter Curtis - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



All right. We'll go ahead and get started. I'm Blayne Curtis, U.S. semiconductor analyst. Next up, we have Skyworks. Very happy to have Liam Griffin, President and CEO. Liam is going to walk through a few slides, and then we'll jump into conversion. I'll turn it over to you, Liam.



Liam K. Griffin - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Great. Excellent. Thanks, Blayne, and thanks, Barclays, for hosting us today. So we'll start with just a quick overview of Skyworks, how we're working through 5G, talk a little bit about the end markets and a preview of some of the financials.



So if you think about our company, and hopefully most of you know what we do here at Skyworks, we're at a point right now in time where we're really in great position to capitalize on this immense opportunity in 5G. And this is a great inflection for the industry at large, but it's certainly going to be concentrated around the mobile players, the wireless players and