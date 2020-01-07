Jan 07, 2020 / 11:40PM GMT
William Chapman Peterson - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Okay. Welcome, again, to the -- our tech
(technical difficulty)
We have 2 left here. But really pleased to have Skyworks here. Liam Griffin was here 2 years ago, and on that same day, they introduced their Sky5 platform. And there's been a lot of great things that have transpired since then. We're really pleased to have them back here. Liam is going to kick us off by spending some time giving a little outline of what Skyworks has been up to, and then we'll go through some questions and answers. And let's take from there. So Liam, thanks for coming.
Liam K. Griffin - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Great. Thanks, Bill, and thank you for the JPMorgan team for hosting today. And I appreciate you referring back to the Sky5 launch and announcement which we did do at CES 2 years ago. And I can say that there's been tremendous change and opportunity from that date to today and even more substantial upside that we see going into the future.
