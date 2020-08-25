Aug 25, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Ambrish Srivastava - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Semiconductor Research & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Welcome back, everybody. A real pleasure to have Kris from Skyworks and also Mitch, who's joining us. I'm sure everybody knows Kris and -- Kris, I can't -- okay, I can see you stuttered for a moment. I just wanted to make sure we were a bang on the technology. I've been having some issues on my end.



So welcome, thanks, too. We're continuing with our sessions for today on the semiconductor side. Kris and Mitch, great to have you join us.



Questions and Answers:

- BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Semiconductor Research & Senior Research AnalystMaybe before we get into the thick of things, if you could just get started with the near term, just remind us what you said about the current quarter and how has this business progressed so far.- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - Senior VP & CFOSure. And Ambrish, thanks for hosting this Virt