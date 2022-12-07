Dec 07, 2022 / 09:55PM GMT

Blayne Peter Curtis - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Yes. Thanks for joining. I'm Blayne Curtis. Happy to have with me Liam Griffin. He is the President, CEO, and Chairman of Skyworks. Welcome. Thanks for joining. I thought maybe just start off, I mean, we'll obviously get in the supply chain part of it, but I wanted to talk on just the overall handset market, right? So this is one of the markets that we -- 1.5 years ago for various reasons, we're entering the fifth year of 5G. So we're all getting older and so is 5G.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research AnalystSo I'm kind of just curious your perspective outside of any inventory adjustments, what's your feeling on the market, market growth, areas of 5G adoption beyond what we've seen today? And you have the U.S., you have China kind of fully penetrated, where are you looking to for further growth?- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - CEO, Presid