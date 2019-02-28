Feb 28, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Sanjay Harkishin Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. We're going to get started here. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our ninth annual cards, payments and fintech symposium here at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. My name is Sanjay Sakhrani. I head up the research effort in the cards and payment space here at KBW. I want to thank everyone for joining us today.



I think we have a great lineup of wonderful companies and speakers. This morning, we're going to kick off with a number of CEOs and CFOs from the leading companies in the space that I cover. Also, in the afternoon, Kyle Voigt is going to talk through and have some meetings with some of the exchanges that he covers.



As we've done in previous years, I'll ask some questions for about 2/3 of the allotted time and then we'll stop and turn it over to the audience for Q&A. And so please have some questions prepared for the Q&A session, and I'd love to get the crowd and the audience interactive with our speakers here.



So with that, I'm going to basically kick thing