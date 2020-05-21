Synchrony Financial Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Margaret M. Keane - Synchrony Financial - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Synchrony Financial. I am Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer of Synchrony Financial. The meeting is now called to order.



I want to start by first thanking all of those working around the clock, especially our health care professionals and first responders on the front lines as well as those behind the scenes, including our dedicated employees who are working to serve our customers and partners.



While all of us have been impacted in different ways and we may suffer from sadness and loss, I am also encouraged and inspired by the resolve of our society to come together in this crisis. I've seen so much goodness, selfless act and community support. It is one of the things I hope continues long after this is done.



I also commit to our employees, our partners, our customers and our communities. We will continue to do all we can to support you.



On behalf of our directors, officers and employees, I want to thank you for joining us at our six