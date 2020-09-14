Sep 14, 2020 / 01:45PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm Barclays Consumer Finance Analyst, Mark DeVries, and I'm pleased to be joined by Synchrony's Financial CEO, Margaret Keane; and CFO, Brian Wenzel. We'll be doing a hybrid presentation, leading off with some introductory comments by management, followed by a fireside chat, but we'll break it up with some polling of the audience. And I'll also leave time for any questions that come in from the audience during this session. If you'd like to ask a question, you should have an option to enter it on the upper left-hand side of your screen, or you can try to e-mail directly to me, and we'll do our best to address your questions and the time we have today.



Before we start off with the prepared remarks, I'd like to lead off with a question for the audience to participate, please click-through the polls on the left side of your screen. After you respond, you should be able to toggle back to the video of the discussion.



Questions and Answers: