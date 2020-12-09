Dec 09, 2020 / 02:20PM GMT
Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
Up next, we're excited to have Synchrony Financial joining us once again. Despite the onset of the pandemic, Synchrony has continued to drive its business forward, adding several key new partners whose programs were launched in 2020 and also renewing a key partner. In addition, it's taken action to rightsize the organization, given potential changes on the back of the pandemic, which should allow it to achieve industry-leading efficiency and returns.
Here to tell us more about the strategy, once again, is President and CEO, Margaret Keane and joining her is Chief Financial Officer, Brian Wenzel.
Today's presentation is going to be fireside chat.
So Brian, Margaret, thank you once again for joining us.
Margaret M. Keane - Synchrony Financial - CEO & Director
Thanks for having us, Ryan.
Brian J. Wenzel - Synchrony Financial - Senior EVP & CFO
Thanks, Ryan.
