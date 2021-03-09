Mar 09, 2021 / 07:20PM GMT

Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research, LLC - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. We're excited to have Brian Wenzel, the CFO of Synchrony Financial, at the Wolfe Fintech Forum this year. Thank you for joining us, Brian.



(Operator Instructions) There are a bunch of topics we want to cover with you today, Brian. So if it's okay with you, we'll jump right in.



Brian J. Wenzel - Synchrony Financial - Executive VP & CFO



Great. Good to be here, Bill. Thanks for the invite.



Questions and Answers:

- Wolfe Research, LLC - Research AnalystAbsolutely. Maybe we could start off with one of the topics we've been spending a lot of time talking to investors about, and that's the impact of stimulus on Synchrony's balances and overall earnings power. Most investors expect the pressure we've seen on credit card spending volumes and loan balances to abate as we look to the other side of the pandemic. But there's been a lot of focus recently on what more stimulus would mean to your business. Looking ahead