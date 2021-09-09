Synchrony Financial Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Sep 09, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Kathryn Miller -



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Synchrony's 2021 Investor Day. We're very excited to have you join our discussion of Synchrony's business model, long-term growth trajectory and financial operating framework and current quarter outlook. Throughout the course of today's event, members of our executive leadership team will reference a PowerPoint presentation that will be broadcast as we move through the discussion. Once today's event is concluded, we'll post a separate PDF file of this presentation with the event webcast link for downloading and free-scrolling purposes.



Please note, all presentations were previously recorded last week.



