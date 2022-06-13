Jun 13, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
Thank you. Okay. Thank you very much. Brian, so delighted to have you join us, Brian Wenzel, CFO of Synchrony Financial, to our conference.
Brian J. Wenzel - Synchrony Financial - Executive VP & CFO
Great. Betsy, good to see you.
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
And I think, as you mentioned, this is our first in person. So that's great. I also want to thank you for releasing some data this morning. Very helpful.
Brian J. Wenzel - Synchrony Financial - Executive VP & CFO
You're welcome. I figured if I was coming here, I might as well bring you a gift. So we filed 2 days early. For those of you who have not seen, we filed our 8-K for our May performance, which we look at, and I know you're going to ask a question, we look at it. We think it's a very good report.
