Feb 14, 2023 / 09:05PM GMT

Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Very pleased to have with us the management of Synchrony. Synchrony is the largest player in the private label credit card industry. He's been in business over 90 years, first inside of GE, and it's been public now, I guess, about a decade.



The company has both partnerships with major retailers and very well-known brands, including Amazon and PayPal. And it's also built its own networks in health care, home and auto, among others. With us is Brian Wenzel, the CFO, who has been with Synchrony well before the IPO, part of the GE management team as well for many years, and we're looking forward to his -- the discussion with him this afternoon.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - MD and Equity Research AnalystSo Brian, you did publish your financial results for the month of January in terms of balances, delinquencies and los