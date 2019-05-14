May 14, 2019 / 05:40PM GMT

Robert Adam Hopkins - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



I'm very happy to have Stryker here. I think everybody knows the folks on the podium, but just Katherine Owen, who runs Strategy; Andy Pierce, who runs MedSurge; and of course, Glenn, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD of Equity ResearchSo we'll just do all Q&A here, if that's okay, unless you guys have something you want to start with. But I know you guys are under-indexed in China, but I'm starting every single session with the same exact question because it's so topical and given all the commentary this week. Glenn, if you wouldn't mind just giving us a quick thought on China tariffs this week and what you guys have said previously and if there's any preliminary thoughts on some of the noise from this week. I'm sure everybody would be interested.- Stryker Corporation - VP & CFOYes, I think -- first of all, i