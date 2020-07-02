Jul 02, 2020 / 04:35PM GMT
Hunter Muller - HMG Strategy, LLC - CEO and President
Excellent. Next up is Reimagining the Business and the Future of Work Panel. First up, Shaun Braun, the Group CIO of Stryker. Shaun, welcome to the program.
Shaun Braun;Group CIO -
I appreciate it. Thanks, Hunter.
Hunter Muller - HMG Strategy, LLC - CEO and President
Great to see you. Where are you coming in from?
Shaun Braun;Group CIO -
Right here in Silicon Valley. So Los Altos, California.
Hunter Muller - HMG Strategy, LLC - CEO and President
Excellent. Really appreciate your engagement. Stryker, a little bit about the company.
Shaun Braun;Group CIO -
Yes. It's really on a shift from being a large med device company to a med tech company. So I think that's been one of the exciting parts about this. It's very diverse. We have a lot of products that go in the body and stay in the body, with hips and knees.
Jul 02, 2020 / 04:35PM GMT
