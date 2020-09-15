Sep 15, 2020 / 02:15PM GMT

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Day 2 of the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference 2020, and thanks for joining us here as we progress through our medical device presentations here in the morning.



It's my pleasure to have this year our first large-cap presentation of day 2, which is Stryker, and I've got multiple members of the management team with me, including Kevin Lobo, CEO; Glenn Boehnlein, CFO; and Preston Wells, VP of IR. Kevin is going to do a couple of quick slides here with his traditional preamble, those should be loaded in your screen. You should have those slides. You can see both the disclaimer and the slides on your screen. He's going to run through those, and then we're going to jump into Q&A.



With that Kevin, the floor is yours.



Kevin A. Lobo - Stryker Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Okay. Great. Thank you, David, and I am going to go quite briskly through these slides and then obviously have Q&A with David.



Let's start with Slide 3, which