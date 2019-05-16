May 16, 2019 / 02:50PM GMT

Kelly Ann Bania - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Director & Equity Analyst



We might as well get started here. Kelly Bania, Food Retail and Distribution Analyst here at BMO Capital. Really pleased to introduce our next company, which is Sysco. We have both Joel Grade, EVP and CFO of Sysco, a role that he's had I think since 2015. But you've been with Sysco I think for 23 years if my math is correct.



Joel T. Grade - Sysco Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



That's right. Yes. Yes.



Kelly Ann Bania - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Director & Equity Analyst



And we're also lucky to have Camilla Zuckero from IR join us. So thanks for making a trip out.



As many of you know, Sysco is the largest foodservice distributor in the U.S., primarily servicing restaurants as well as health care, educational facilities, lodging and other customers. Sales in the U.S. account for about 80% of total sales. Sysco also has international operations, primarily in Canada and Europe and some other countries.

