Jun 11, 2019 / 07:15AM GMT

Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, and thank you for being with us here at the DB global consumer conference. My name is Paul Trussell. I cover U.S. retail. And I'm very happy to have here with me the Sysco management team here for a fireside chat.



To my immediate right is Joel Grade, the CFO and EVP of Sysco. And we also have with us Camilla Zuckero, Senior Director of Investor Relations.



Joel, maybe let's kick it off a little bit bigger picture. 18 months ago, you outlined a 3-year strategic plan with 4 strategic priorities. Maybe touch on that a little bit. And a little bit more near term, on this -- on the Q3 earnings call, you did guide operating income towards the lower end of the range, so maybe just further clarify how we've gotten to this point.



Joel T. Grade - Sysco Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Sure. Thank you. And again, good morning all, and thank you very much for your interest in Sysco.



Yes. I think going back in December 2017, we had an Investor Day where we laid