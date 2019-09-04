Sep 04, 2019 / 04:45PM GMT

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jeff Bernstein. I'm the restaurant and foodservice distribution analyst at Barclays. I am pleased to introduce our next presenting company, Sysco Corporation. With us this afternoon from Houston, we have Tom BenÃ©, Chairman, President and CEO; and Joel Grade, EVP and CFO, both sitting to my left. And I'm happy to lead this presentation as a fireside chat. I will kick it off with a few questions and then hope to have lots of audience participation.



For those not familiar, if that's possible, Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to the restaurants that I cover as well as health care and educational facilities and lodging establishments and plenty of others. Globally, they service over 650,000 customers from 330-some-odd distribution facilities, and they generate over $60 billion in sales. And with a June year-end having just passed us, Sysco is now in the final year, fiscal '20, of their 3-year plan, which targe