Sep 10, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jeff Bernstein, and I'm the restaurant and foodservice distribution analyst here at Barclays. I am pleased to introduce our next presenting company, Sysco Corporation. With us this afternoon, we have Kevin Hourican, President and CEO; and Joel Grade, CFO. Management would like to start our time today with some prepared remarks. And with whatever time remaining, I will lead a fireside chat.



By way of background, for those not familiar, Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants and others. Globally, Sysco serves over 650,000 customer locations from 320-plus distribution facilities, generating well over $50 billion in annual sales this most recent year. With a June year-end, Sysco completed fiscal '20 a couple of months ago during what, most would agree, a tumultuous period in the midst of a pandemic.



And with that said, under their new CEO, there's lots of excitement. And to share more of tho