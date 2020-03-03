Mar 03, 2020 / 03:25PM GMT
Charles Gregory Peters - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
Good morning. We're going to continue on with our schedule. I'm Greg Peters, and I cover a slew of insurance-related stocks and insurance brokerage companies, including our next presenter, Willis Towers Watson. It's an honor, really, to welcome them back to our conference. They've been a long-standing participant either through Willis Towers Watson or the legacy company, Towers Watson. And so we certainly appreciate their participation. Right now, as I look across my coverage list, this is, in the insurance brokerage base, my hot pick for the year from a valuation perspective, from an operating performance perspective and from a growth perspective. And in fact, the entire outlook for the insurance brokerage space is quite positive, due in part to the substantial amounts of recurring revenue, the positive nature of the EBITDA margins and free cash flow, of course.
From management today, presenting, we have [Nathan Han], who serves in the Investor Relations role for the company and then we have Mike Burw
Willis Towers Watson PLC at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
Mar 03, 2020 / 03:25PM GMT
