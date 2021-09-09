Sep 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Claudia De La Hoz - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Willis Towers Watson's Investor Day. Please refer to willistowerswatson.com for the Investor Day presentation and the press release that was issued earlier today. Today's webcast is being recorded and will be available for the next 3 months on Willis Towers Watson's website.
Some of the comments in today's webcast may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements unless required by law. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, investors should review the forward-looking statements section of the Investor Day presentation, as well as other disclosures in the most recent Form 10-K and in other Willis Towers Watson SEC filings.
During the webcast, certain non-GAAP financial measures may be discussed.
Willis Towers Watson PLC Investor Day Transcript
Sep 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...