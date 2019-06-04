Weyerhaeuser Co at REITWeek: NAREIT's Investor Forum Transcript

Jun 04, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Collin Philip Mings - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Analyst



(technical difficulty)



to moderate today's discussion with Weyerhaeuser. Specifically, I'm joined onstage by CEO, Devin Stockfish. Beth Baum from Investor Relations and Enterprise Planning is here as well. Weyerhaeuser is the largest of the 4 timber REITs and is the largest private owner of timberland in North America. The company has a large timberland portfolio but also has very significant wood products and real estate platforms as well. This is Devin's REITweek as CEO, but he's been part of the senior leadership team that's been focused on reducing costs and returning capital to shareholders for a number of years.



With that, I'll turn it over to Devin to run through the story as well as provide an update on the operating environment, which has faced some headwinds relative to a year ago. Devin?



Devin W. Stockfish - Weyerhaeuser Company - President, CEO & Director



All right. Well, thanks, Collin. Thanks for the introduction. Appreciate the opportunity