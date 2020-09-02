Sep 02, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Mark William Wilde - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Senior Analyst



I'm very pleased to have with us today Devin Stockfish, the CEO of Weyerhaeuser. It's actually a very interesting time to have him with us. Just last night, we got the mid-week lumber and panel prices. They all hit new all-time record levels on Tuesday evening.



So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Devin. He's going to talk with us, I think, not only about sort of what's going on in the downstream processing businesses, that are a part of Weyerhaeuser's taxable REIT subsidiary, but also, we're going to focus most of our time on the timberland, which really is the core of Weyerhaeuser's asset base. It is the largest timber company in the world, and has some of the premier assets in the United States in timberland.



So with that, Devin, take it away.



Devin W. Stockfish - Weyerhaeuser Company - President, CEO & Director



All right. Great. Thanks, Mark. Well I appreciate the opportunity to be here with you today, virtually, to talk about Weyerhaeuser Company. I have a