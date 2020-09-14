Sep 14, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Paul C. Quinn - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Paper and Forest Products & Paper and Forest Products Analyst



Okay. Good morning, good afternoon. You've got Paul Quinn, RBC's Forest Products Analyst, and I've got the CEO of Weyerhaeuser, Devin Stockfish with us. Good morning, Devin.



Devin W. Stockfish - Weyerhaeuser Company - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, Paul.



Paul C. Quinn - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Paper and Forest Products & Paper and Forest Products Analyst



Sorry about the technical issues, it's interesting because this is the first time I've worn a suit and tie. Well, not the tie, but the suit in probably 6 or 7 months. So you're looking casual. Thanks very much for joining us this morning. I think we'd like to start with maybe just a quick overview of Weyerhaeuser. I think you've got a couple of slides you'd like to go through quickly, and then I can get into some questions.



Devin W. Stockfish - Weyerhaeuser Compa