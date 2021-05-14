Weyerhaeuser Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. You are joining the Weyerhaeuser Company shareholder meeting. I'm pleased to introduce Rick Holley, the company's Board Chairman.
Rick R. Holley - Weyerhaeuser Company - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, and welcome to Weyerhaeuser's Virtual Annual Meeting. I'm Rick Holley, the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the unprecedented circumstances we've all been facing over the last year. With the stress and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, which has lasted well over a year now, I want to take a moment to thank everyone associated with Weyerhaeuser for their commitment and care during this challenging time. I want to thank our employees for staying focused on safely running our operations. I want to thank our customers and other business partners for working so closely with us as we continue to deliver products people need. And I want to thank our shareholders for their patience and support as we continue to manage the company through this situation.
We will start today's
