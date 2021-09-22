Weyerhaeuser Co Investor Day Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Devin W. Stockfish - Weyerhaeuser Company - President, CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to Weyerhaeuser's 2021 Virtual Investor Day, and thank you for joining us. With me here today are Russell Hagen, our Chief Development Officer; and Nancy Loewe, our Chief Financial Officer.



Let me spend just a moment here at the outset to walk you through today's agenda. I'll start off with a brief strategic overview including a summary of what we we've accomplished over the last couple of years and where we're headed over the next several years. Next, Russell will discuss Weyerhaeuser's growth and business developments initiatives. Including our Natural Climate Solutions, Timberlands and Wood Products businesses. After that I will update you on our plans to capitalize on operational excellence and innovation to further improve our industry-leading operating performance.



Nancy will then talk to you about our ESG leadership position and walk you through what is one of the most impressive carbon records of any company around. Following that, she will cover our capital allocation approach and initiat