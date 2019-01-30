Q4 2018 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Wynn Resorts Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I will now turn the line over to Craig Billings, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Craig Scott Billings - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today in Las Vegas are Matt Maddox, Marilyn Spiegel, and Ian Coughlan. Also on the line are CiarÃ¡n Carruthers, Frederic Luvisutto, and Bob DeSalvio.



I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under Safe Harbor Federal Securities Laws, and those statements may or may not come true. I will now turn the call over to Matt Maddox.



Matthew O. Maddox - Wynn Resorts, Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Craig, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today on this conference call. Before we just dive right into the fourth quarter numbers, I'd like to make a few opening remarks.



