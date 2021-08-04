Q2 2021 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Wynn Resorts Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Craig Billings, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Craig Scott Billings - Wynn Resorts, Limited - President, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Matt Maddox, Marilyn Spiegel and Brian Gullbrants in Las Vegas. Also on the line are Ian Coughlan, Linda Chen, Ciaran Carruthers, Frederic Luvisutto and Jenny Holaday.



I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor federal securities laws, and those statements may or may not come true. I will now turn the call over to Matt Maddox.



Matthew Ode Maddox - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks, Craig, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I'd like to start off with our results in North America, which we were all very happy wi