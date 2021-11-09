Q3 2021 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Wynn Resorts Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I will now turn the line over to Craig Billings, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Craig Scott Billings - Wynn Resorts, Limited - President, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Matt Maddox and Brian Gullbrants in Las Vegas.



Also on the line are Ian Coughlan Linda Chen, Ciaran Carruthers, Frederic Luvisutto and Jenny Holaday. I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor Federal Securities Laws, and those statements may or may not come true. I'll now turn the call over to Matt Maddox.



Matthew Ode Maddox - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks, Craig, and thank you all for joining us today. So first, I'd like to address my decision to leave the company. I've been at Wynn for 20 years and been the