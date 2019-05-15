Xcel Energy Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
Benjamin G. S. Fowke - Xcel Energy Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Well, with that, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2019 Xcel Energy Annual Shareholders' Meeting. We're delighted to be here in Pueblo and thoroughly enjoyed the last couple of days in the community. It's great to be here in Colorado with the spectacular Rocky Mountains as a backdrop.
Now this is the first time we've held our annual meeting here in Pueblo, and I appreciate the warm welcome you've shown us. Yesterday, I had the opportunity to spend time at city hall with Mayor Nick Gradisar; City Council President [Nick Flores]; County Commissioners Garrison Ortiz, Terry Hart and Chris Wiseman; as well as members of the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation Board. And it's our honor today to have Mayor Gradisar with us, and we'd like to turn the microphone over to the mayor for a welcome.
Nicholas Gradisar -
I want to read this proclamation. The City of Pueblo, Colorado mayoral proclamation, Xcel Energy Day, May 15, 2019, whereas Xcel Energy is lead
