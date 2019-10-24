Q3 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Questions will only be taken from institutional investors. Reporters can contact Media Relations with inquiries, and individual investors and others can reach out to Investor Relations. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Paul Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP & IR



Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Frenzel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team available to answer your questions.



This morning, we will review our 2019 third quarter results, discuss earnings guidance, update our financial plans and objectives and also update you on recent business and regulatory developments. Slides that accompany today's call are