Q1 2020 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Xcel Energy First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Questions will be taken from institutional investors. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Paul Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP & IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Frenzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, we will review our 2020 first quarter results, share business developments and regulatory developments, discuss how we're managing through uncertainty around coronavirus. There's an expanded list of slides today that accompany our call on our website.



As a reminder, some of the comments during today's conference call