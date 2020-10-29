Q3 2020 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Questions will only be taken from institutional investors. Reporters can contact Media Relations with inquiries, and individual investors and others can reach out to Investor Relations. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paul Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Please go ahead, sir.



Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP & IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Frenzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Amanda Rome, Executive Vice President and General Counsel.



This morning, we will review our third quarter results, share recent business and regulatory developments, provide 2021 guidance in our updated 5-year financial plan. Slides that accompany today's call are a