Q1 2021 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Xcel Energy's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Paul Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Frenzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Amanda Rome, Executive Vice President and General Counsel.



This morning, we will review our '21 -- 2021 results and share recent business and regulatory developments. There are slides that accompany today's call are available on our website. As a reminder, some of the comments during today's call may contain forward-looking information. Significant factors that could cause results to differ from those anticipated are described in our earning