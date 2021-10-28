Q3 2021 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Bob Frenzel, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Amanda Rome, Executive Vice President and General Counsel; and a few others.



This morning, we will review our 2021 results, share recent business and regulatory developments, update our capital and financing plan and provide 2022 guidance. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website.



As a reminder,