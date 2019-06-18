Exxon Mobil Corp at JPMorgan Energy Conference Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 12:35PM GMT

Philip Mulkey Gresh - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst



All right. Good morning. I'm Phil Gresh, the North American integrated oils and refining analyst here at JPMorgan. Next up for today, we have ExxonMobil. We're thrilled to have Liam Mallon, who's the President of ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas as of earlier this year. Prior to this role, Liam was the President of ExxonMobil Development Company since January 2017. And I noted that, Liam, you've been with heritage, I guess, Mobil since 1990. So almost 30 years at the company and 35 years in the industry. So we're looking forward to your presentation here today, with the spotlight on Guyana, for about 35 minutes, I believe, and then we're going to take some questions at the end, and the audience can feel free to ask questions as well.



So with that, I'll turn it over to you. Thank you.



Liam M. Mallon - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP and President of ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Company



Well, good morning. Thank you, Phil. Am I -- it's on? Yes. Good mornin