Q1 2020 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary, Mr. Stephen Littleton. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call. We appreciate your participation and continued interest in Exxon Mobil. As a quick introduction, my name is Stephen Littleton. I assumed the role of Vice President of Investor Relations on March 15. Joining me on the call today is our Chairman and CEO, Darren Woods.



Before discussing our results, I would like to express our hope that all of you listening and your families are safe and taking the appropriate steps to fight the coronavirus. These are challenging and unprecedented times as the world deals with and adapts to the coronavirus pandemic. Global economies have slowed down significantly as governments work to cont