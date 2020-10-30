Q3 2020 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary, Mr. Stephen Littleton. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter earnings call. We appreciate your participation and continued interest in ExxonMobil. I am Stephen Littleton, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Before getting started, I wanted to say that I hope all of you on the call, your families and colleagues, are safe in light of the challenges our world continues to face as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



Joining me today are Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil, Andy Swiger, the Corporation's Principal Financial Officer; and Jack Williams, who oversees the Downstream and Chemical businesses. After I cover the quarterly financial and operating results, Andy and Jack