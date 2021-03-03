Exxon Mobil Corp Investor Day Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to ExxonMobil's 2021 Investor Day. Thank you for joining us this morning, and we look forward to an engaging discussion. My name is Stephen Littleton, and I am the Vice President of Investor Relations and the Corporate Secretary. I hope all of you, your families and colleagues are safe in light of the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.



To accommodate ongoing public health requirements and travel considerations, this year's Investor Day will be held in a virtual format only. For this year's event, our presentation material will be streamed online, and a copy of it is available on our Investor Relations website. The webcast recording will also be made available on our website at a later time. I'll begin the discussion this morning with reference to the cautionary statement found at the beginning of the presentation material. I would also like to draw your attention to our supplemental information for additional content, definitions and other relevant information for