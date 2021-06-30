Jun 30, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Celanese Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Brandon Ayache, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Brandon Ayache - Celanese Corporation - Senior Director of IR



Thanks, Diego. Welcome to the Celanese Corporation conference call to discuss the agreement to acquire the Santoprene TPV elastomers business from ExxonMobil. My name is Brandon Ayache, Senior Director of Investor Relations. With me today on the call are Lori Ryerkerk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President of Engineered Materials; and Scott Richardson, Chief Financial Officer.



The press release announcing this acquisition was distributed via Businesswire earlier this morning and posted on our Investor Relations website, along with presentation slides and accompanying prepared remarks. These items were also included in an 8-K issued earlier this morning.



As a reminder, some of t