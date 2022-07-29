Q2 2022 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Mrs. Jennifer Driscoll. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jennifer K. Driscoll - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Exxon Mobil's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President, Investor Relations. Here with me today are: Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our quarterly presentation with prerecorded remarks was posted earlier today on the Investors section of our website, along with the second quarter earnings news release. During our live 1-hour conference call, Darren will provide brief opening comments and reference a few slides from the earlier presentation before we move to the question-and-answer period.



May I remind you that during this call, we