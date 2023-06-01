Jun 01, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



It is my great pleasure to have Darren Woods, the CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil here. I was given a bit of a script by IR, and I will quickly go off of it because I spent 8 years at ExxonMobil. My father spent more than 30. When I was at ExxonMobil, I would go to the library, and I would read the history of ExxonMobil. So I'm very much a historian of ExxonMobil. And there are some radically interesting things happening