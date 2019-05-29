May 29, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Next presenter will be Nick Alexos, Executive Vice President and CFO of Dentsply Sirona. Nick was with us last year and I'd say obviously a lot has changed in the past 12 months. Company showing very solid traction over the past 6 to 9 months, robust new product pipeline in front of them. Notably, we heard good things about Primescan earlier from Henry Schein, and also the company is embarking on its restructuring program.



There's a lot to go over, so Nick wants to do a brief presentation. Hopefully, save us a little bit of time at the end for Q&A. So let's get going. Nick?



Nicholas William Alexos - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Great. Thanks, Jon. And I'll try to move quickly so we can get to a Q&A. Before I get into the formal part of the presentation, I just wanted to share a few comments about announcements that we made last week after our annual meeting. As you may have heard, we are relocating the