May 29, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT
Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Next presenter will be Nick Alexos, Executive Vice President and CFO of Dentsply Sirona. Nick was with us last year and I'd say obviously a lot has changed in the past 12 months. Company showing very solid traction over the past 6 to 9 months, robust new product pipeline in front of them. Notably, we heard good things about Primescan earlier from Henry Schein, and also the company is embarking on its restructuring program.
There's a lot to go over, so Nick wants to do a brief presentation. Hopefully, save us a little bit of time at the end for Q&A. So let's get going. Nick?
Nicholas William Alexos - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Great. Thanks, Jon. And I'll try to move quickly so we can get to a Q&A. Before I get into the formal part of the presentation, I just wanted to share a few comments about announcements that we made last week after our annual meeting. As you may have heard, we are relocating the
Dentsply Sirona Inc at Stifel Dental & Veterinary Conference Transcript
May 29, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...